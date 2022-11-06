Not Available

Throughout Maoist China's turbulent history, the artist Mu Xin sacrificed everything to create his art. While illegally imprisoned during the Cultural Revolution, he risked his life writing and painting while in solitary confinement. It was through his artistic faith that he survived this period, while so many others did not. He has avoided speaking of the horrors he has seen - until now. A documentary portrait by OSCAR® Nominated filmmakers Tim Sternberg and Francisco Bello, "DREAMING AGAINST THE WORLD" will expose audiences to one of the most original, yet largely unknown artists of the past century.