Alan and Thomas are bored by their lives. One is a geologist, but works at a university, where the director refuses to finance his once-in-a-lifetime Alaska mission. The other directs a TV talk show that's about to be canceled. They both need a change. They had a dream in common, and their lives will bump one into each other. Dreaming Alaska is a story about dreams put away in a drawer too many times, but those dreams are what defines ones personality, just for having tried to pursue them. A film about love...freedom...friendship...LIFE. Maybe your Alaska is waiting just around the corner. Stop dreaming, start living with this feel good "zero budget" fresh comedy filled with music!