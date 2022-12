Not Available

What would happen if everything stopped? If the engine gears of the economy jammed for good? The Japanese island of Ikeshima is a place that seems to be ahead of its time, showing us a possible future. The few remaining inhabitants live in a surreal setting, clinging firmly to a normality that seems however to escape them. A dreamlike journey, which forces us to think about our relationship with the planet but also about social isolation and loneliness.