Dreaming is not harmful

Not Available

The hero of the film is called Schnack, he is not an ordinary guy, and from his company, which leads a rave lifestyle - fashion clubs, girls and continuous parties, he is distinguished by one thing: Schnack is a dreamer. He is constantly surprised and envious of beautiful girls: “How easy it is for them to live and everything succeeds thanks to a charming smile and long legs. That would be ... ". But is it so easy to cover beautiful legs with a miniskirt and not be in bed of bosom friends. And anyway, is it safe to dream when a wizard is nearby looking for another victim to fulfill her cherished desire ...