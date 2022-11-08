Dreaming Murakami

Not Available

When Mette Holm begins to translate Haruki Murakami's debut novel Kaze no uta o kike, Hear the Wind Sing, a two-meter-tall frog shows up at an underground station in Tokyo. The Frog follows her, determined to engage the translator in its fight against the gigantic Worm, which is slowly waking from a deep sleep, ready to destroy the world with hatred. As Mette struggles to find the perfect sentences capable of communicating what Murakami's solitary, daydreaming characters are trying to tell us, the boundary between reality and imagination begins to blur.