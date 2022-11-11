Not Available

From farmer's son to soil scientist to missionary and back to farmer again, organic pioneer David Vetter has dedicated his life to a "ministry to the soil." With camera and camper in tow, filmmaker Bonnie Hawthorne leaves her urban comforts in the rear view mirror to learn from the Vetters-and others in their Nebraska area-about what's really going on in the Corn Belt. As interest in regenerating soil explodes worldwide, Hawthorne discovers that David Vetter is way ahead of the game. With both historical context and an eye to the future, Dreaming of a Vetter World shows it's possible to jump off conventional agriculture's pesticide treadmill. It's also a story about love, hope and place; an inspiring example of perseverance and doing what you know is right--against all odds.