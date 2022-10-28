Dreaming of Denmark

Not Available

17-year-old Wasiullah is a teenager like the rest of them. He hangs out with his friends, cracks jokes, takes selfies and flirts with girls. Denmark has become his home after spending three years in asylum centres after arriving alone from Afghanistan. But when Wasiullah turns 18 and his asylum application is rejected, he is suddenly forced to leave the country. He fears for his life in Afghanistan and with the violent family he fled from, and chooses to flee to Italy in the hope that an Italian residence permit will allow him to return to Denmark.