1999

Dreaming of Joseph Lees

  • Romance
  • Drama

Not Available

Not Available

October 28th, 1999

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Set in rural England in the 1950s Eva (Samantha Morton) fantasises about her handsome, worldly cousin Joseph Lees (Rupert Graves), with whom she fell in love as a girl. However, stuck in a closed community she becomes the object of someone else's fantasy, Harry (Lee Ross). When Harry learns that Eva is planning to leave the village in order to live with and look after the injured Lees, he devises a gruesome scheme in order to force her to stay and look after him.

Cast

Rupert GravesJoseph Lees
Samantha MortonEva
Nicholas WoodesonMr. Dian
Lee RossHarry
Felix BillsonRobert
Lauren RichardsonJanie

