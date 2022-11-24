Not Available

Dreaming of the dream of the dream is a 16mm projection consisting of images of waves that come and go continuously. The artist has assembled extracts of cartoons in which water is visible (the sea, bubbles, a stream, waves, etc.). Somewhat nostalgic, these extracts can recall either childhood cartoons or paintings by Hokusai. The continuous movement of the waves echoes the presentation of the film which also loops: a metaphor of life, a cyclical and continuous movement which nevertheless cannot be altered. The more the film is shown, the more the images become worn. The images progressively disappear with the scratches on the print. In fact, the work itself has a limited lifespan since the artist insists that the film should never be copied and that it should be shown until the images have entirely disappeared.