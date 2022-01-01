Dreamland. A Documentary about Maciej Berbeka

Not Available

In this documentary, Stanisław Berbeka revives the memory of his father, Maciej Berbeka. Thanks to the accounts of expedition participants, the reminiscences of his family members and archive film and sound recordings, we can gain a better insight into the way of thinking of this eminent Polish mountaineer and adventurer. Among the stories about the family, the values embraced by Berbeka, and his most important expeditions, there is one related to the winter expedition to Broad Peak. On 5 March 2013, the protagonist reached the summit, making his dream come true, but he died on his way down to the base camp.