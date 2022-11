Not Available

A father and his son, separated through divorce, rejoined on pavement, fueled by a dream: These are the DreamRiders. Choosing to live the life that others only dream of, this duo rides bicycles across the USA-4,000 miles of body and spirit-breaking challenge-while struggling to reconnect, to make a truce in the battle for authority and freedom, and to form a friendship, all in front of the cameras that record every conflict, every doubt, and every triumph.