The artist Mucun’s interest is to collect antiques and old objects. He likes to hang out in flea markets and second-hand junk stalls to hunt for treasure. To him, the tens of thousands of old things piled up at home are just the epitome of people's life history and life memory. The film "Dream is not a residual image" reflects Mu Can's inner artistic ideal, a strong surreal style, and a high standard pointing out the "incomplete" aesthetics.