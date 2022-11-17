Not Available

Dreams at Sea takes us inside the journey of a sister and brother from Syria who discover that crossing the sea in search of safety was only the start of their odyssey. Each decision on the run, at a frontier, and on the street poses an existential threat. At each step, they face a choice: Will they stay together and risk getting lost in the limbo of an overburdened refugee relocation system? Or will they risk getting separated as they navigate dangerous underground paths alone? Along the way, their journey triggers a crisis of values as some Europeans react from fear while others form an underground railroad to help the family pursue love and dreams for their future.