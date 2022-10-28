1982

Dreams Don't Die

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1982

Studio

Not Available

Two young kids in love, one young graffiti artist and the other a foster-child, find trouble on the mean streets on the other side of the river in New York City. Officer Charles Banks finds young Danny tagging subway cars and then catches Teiresa selling drugs for another mislead teen, Kirk. The officer, instead of turning both of them in, gives both teens a chance to make more of their lives together. Changing their ways turns out to be more challenging than first thought.

Cast

Trini AlvaradoTeresa
Paul WinfieldCharlie Banks
Ike EisenmannDanny Baker

