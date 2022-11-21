Dreams from the Middle of the World

Not Available

A bus called Sueños (Dreams) links three modern-day tales set in exotic Ecuador - the equator-straddling country that calls itself "The Middle of the World." Each of these stories carries a woman's name, and each features a mysterious, alluring female outsider who bewitches men. In the first tale, a blonde woman with an unclear past arrives in a remote, male-deprived Andean town and offers piano lessons, only to become the focus of wild rumors and innuendo. In the second, a married college professor who is haunted by nightmares becomes obsessed with a beguiling woman who seems to be sending him an ominous message. In the final story, a couple vacationing at a jungle resort refuse to believe in the ancient myths of Ecuador, but are forced to confront the legendary Guasangó.