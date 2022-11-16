Dreams from the ocean

Not Available

A woman in a pink nightgown is moving through a house with five rooms. She is taking a shower, watching TV, going to bed, getting up for a cup of tea and a cigarette, feeding the cat, and in each room her everyday doings get interrupted by a mysterious figure dressed in black, who seems to emerge from the shadows when you least (or most) expect it. The masked perpetrator keeps killing the female protagonist over and over and with increasing brutality, but she keeps reappearing in the next room as if nothing had happened, only to get killed again.