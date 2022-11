Not Available

Nigerian farmer Mocktar comes to Essakane, a dusty gold mining camp in Burkina Faso, seeking work. Haunted by a tragedy-laden past, Mocktar stoically adapts to the horrid working conditions of his fellow miners. Enter the beautiful widow Coumba, who shares Mocktar's endurance but dreams of a better life. Director Laurent Salgues also penned this independent drama about greed and redemption, a 2007 Sundance Film Festival competition entry.