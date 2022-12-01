Not Available

Dreams of Giverny is a modern day ghost story told through the art of classical ballet and set in the gardens of Impressionist painter Claude Monet in Giverny, France. This short tells the tale of a young woman who upon reflection at the beauty of Monet’s water lily pond, slips into a daydream where she finds herself wearing pointe shoes and able to dance exquisitely. During this reverie she encounters a ghost like girl who guides her through the gardens, encouraging her to express her joy at the wonder of such a place through dance. By the end of their journey we are left to ponder whether this was in fact a dream or a magical ghostly encounter?