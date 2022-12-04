Dreams Washed Out

Not Available

￼Henry, Aimée, Mei-Li, are in Catania, Sicily. Henry, a painter, lost is creativity and traveled the world. At 50 years he is not at ease in Sicily. Aimée, comes from the UK. Henry hopes to find his lost creativity and love, but she has different expectations. Mei-Li, 25 years old, from Shenyang China, ends up in Sicily, following an erratic path. Exotic, attractive, and daring she becomes temptation for many. Henry saves her from a rape attempt: they begin to get close. Henry seeks a drastic life change but feels trapped, unable to decide. He wants to resume travelling, he wants to paint, love and a new life. He acts to fulfill his personal needs unable to discern and share other people's necessities. All the characters in this story slide through time. Present, past and future all melt with memories and personal desires: chasing uncertain dreams they go on until, they will separately leave Catania, destination unknown, following their incompatible dreams.