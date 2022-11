Not Available

Ian Tracey plays 11-year-old Peter, who is plagued by demons and sent to an institution for setting fires. Peter escapes and hops a freight train headed into northern B.C. He is befriended by a native shaman or "dreamspeaker" (George Clutesi). The shaman makes some strides but is unable to get to the root of Peter's problems. Peter is captured by the police and taken back to the institution where he slides down even further.