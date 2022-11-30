Dreamy Dud Sees Charlie Chaplin

Not Available

Dreamy Dud and his dog, Wag, are down-hearted because they haven't the money to go into a picture theater and see a Chaplin picture. A dime rolls out of the theater which someone has dropped and Dud picks it up. In the theater they see Chaplin fighting with a donkey. When he flirts with a girl, whose back is toward him, a policeman tries to arrest him. But the donkey and the policeman collide and exchange kicks, Chaplin laughs when the policeman is kicked over. Then the donkey kicks Chaplin and he flies into the air and lands in a lake. Dud wakes up and finds his father bending over him asking what he is dreaming about.