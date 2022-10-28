Not Available

Drei Eier im Glas

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Coop 99 Filmproduktion

According to an African fairy tale, every child receives a song from their parents that they carry with them throughout their lives. Richard, an orphaned Tanzanian immigrant, has never had his own song. How he got one before his unexpected death and the significant, though unintended, roles played by the dark-tourism entrepreneur Drakuhl, the gray-haired hair model Barney and the heavy-drinking music teacher Kiesel won't be revealed here. Merely that the song Dead Man Play becomes an international hit.

Cast

Dirk StermannBernhard "Barney" Schweinheimer
Christoph GrissemannDragan "Drakul" Kuhl
Heinz StrunkMichael Kiesel
Wolfgang HübschMeinhard Gnom
Ursula StraussHeidrun Fröhlich
Ingrid BurkhardMutter Drakuhl

View Full Cast >

Images