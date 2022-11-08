Drei Väter sind besser als keiner

Not Available

Jasper finally wants to meet his dad! To fulfill his wish, Mother Maike first has to find out who that is. Three teenage acquaintances come into question: a farmer, a car screwdriver and the village's former heartthrob. With the eleven-year-old and his little sister Luise in the luggage, the lone parent drives to her hometown Füdrum, where she once turned her back as a pregnant woman. While Grandma Inge immediately closes her grandson's heart, old wounds soon break open on Maike's part.