Dresden Dolls: Live at the Roundhouse London

Not Available

Live at the Roundhouse is a live concert DVD by American dark cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls. On November 3 and 4, 2006, The Dresden Dolls performed at London's recently restored Roundhouse venue. The shows (and resulting DVD) featured a large number of artistic performers, circus acts, gymnasts, and cabaret dancers, both as support acts and participating alongside the band during their set. The set draws from both of their studio albums, previously unreleased songs and covers.