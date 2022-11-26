Not Available

Dress Making marks an early exploration in Eija Loponen-Stephenson’s work into developing what she has come to identify as “body-structures,” hybrid forms that blur the boundaries of body and object. Inspired by Wet and Messy fetish-play pornography, which often depicts models being thickly coated in and intimately communing with some sort of viscous substance, Dress Making proposes that coating one’s self in such substances is an elegant and empathetic gesture of body extension.