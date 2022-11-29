Dress Rehearsal

Not Available

Democrats pulled off a stunning upset in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election last April. To win, they had to persevere through one of the most precarious elections in recent history: a global health pandemic, voter suppression tactics, rapidly changing public health information, and a deafening media din. A fair election teetered on the brink. Organizers and activists met the moment with unflinching resolve and learned to organize differently. Armed with a new generation of political technology and online organizing tools, volunteers fanned out across the state, virtually, to build meaningful relationships with friends and family members that could withstand the pressures of voter suppression and misinformation. Facing unthinkable obstacles, these organizers showed us how to win.