It's all action, all the time, in this seldom-seen kung fu extravaganza starring Tien Peng, who's all dressed up with somewhere to go: He's on his way to kick some butt! In the vaunted tradition of grind-house Hong Kong action flicks, this film features breathtaking thrilling battles and martial arts moves that have to be seen to be believed (and then you still won't believe them!).