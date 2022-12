Not Available

One of eleven installments of The Dreyfus Affair (L'affaire Dreyfus), a docudrama reconstructing the historical Dreyfus Affair, which was still playing out as the series was being filmed. This film is the last of the 11 installments in the "Dreyfus Affair" film series by Georges Melies. Notable for the fact that this last segment was banned from the public as disputes broke up at the viewing of it, and today it is one of two films that is currently not available to the public.