Hardcore-metal pioneers D.R.I. let loose with a super-sized dose of their trademark sonic mayhem in this concert video, shot during a gig in New York City in 1987. D.R.I.: Live At The Ritz includes the band powering through "Five Year Plan", "Madman", "Argument Then War", "No Religion", "Commuter Man", "Couch Slouch", "Nursing Home Blues", and many more. Also included are five studio-shot promotional clips, including the tunes "Suit and Tie Guy", "Acid Rain", and "Syringes in the Sandbox"