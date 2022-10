Not Available

A young street racer Renn has just defented a red 180SX on the mountain pass. A moment later, he found that the tires of his GTR were stolen by a famous tire stealing gang! Renn challenged the daughter of the gang’s boss. However, the daughter asked him to do a favor after she lost the race!!… With the turned up GTR, 180 SX and others race cars, this is exciting car battle action for all car lovers.