Learn how to drift while watching the hottest talent burn rubber from Japan to the U.K. Witness some staggering sideways action and breathtaking long, fast slides, than take a seat in the classroom with rally analyst Robbie Head. He'll show you how to tear up the tarmac using any rear wheel drive car. Jump drifts, cross-line slides, vaulting box drifts and more are shown in detail - with unique pedal cameras to make sure you see how it's all done! The pros featured in Drift It! Have advice on which car and tires to use and modifications to help you drift faster and longer. Watch as legendary 'Drift King' Keiichi Tsuchiya teaches the law a thing or two about getaway driving and see drifters in action at Rockingham and Donington in turbo-charged BMWs, Toyota Supras and Mazda MX5's.