Drift Special: Beauty Battle

After graduating from secondary school, Chika established a new car racing team named "86 Angels" with her racecar loving friends. Reiko is her partner and Kaede is the coach. One day, when Chika is enjoying her driving on the mountain pass, she meets and is defeated by Ryoko who drives a MARK II Tourer Although both Reiko and Kaede think that Chika is not skillful enough to race against Ryoko, Chika really wants to strike back.... This movie is a Sexy Heroine Special, starring popular photo models Rina Nagasake, Ayuko Iwane and Mizuki Horii. With also Yoko Mtsuya and Toru Kazama. An exciting car battle action with girls driving an 86 on the mountain passes is here for you.