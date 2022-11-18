Drifting Away

Not Available

Chan-young is a musical actor. Dan-bee who is in a musical with Chan-young gently holds his hands behind the curtain. Chan-young stays still. There is Chan-young who has fallen in love for the second time. And there is Dan-bee who’s rushing to Chan-young. But it is unclear whether she knows or not about her immature husband’s affair... Chan-young’s wife Mi-sun is quiet and calm. However, as seasons change their performances are reaching their end and there is a change in their love...