Drifting Snow

A car accident in the cold winter night leads two strangers, Joanne (Sonja Smits) and Chris (Jonas Bonnetta), to share a road trip the next day. As a snow storm rolls across their route, memories of the past year float through their minds. Processing the loss of his mother, Chris also copes with failing eyesight that could jeopardize his career as a filmmaker. And after losing her husband John (Colin Mochrie) near their cabin, Joanne must come to terms with the rituals of daily life without him. As their drive continues, their drifting memories reveal parallel experiences, helping each of them shift the focus of their destination.