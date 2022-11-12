Drink Drank Drunk

Not Available

Alan is a rich kid looking forward to a busy 24 hours: his birthday celebration tonight and attending court as witness in a criminal trial the next morning. Gal pal Wendy gets things rolling with plans for a night of non-stop partying. Alan's lawyer knows his client's unreliability, so he pressures Alan's dependable chum Chris to tag along. Chris's friend Sam, an entrepreneur eager to do business with Alan's crowd, also joins in for fun and profit. As they make the rounds, Alan gets increasingly plastered while searching for his latest infatuation, Ayaka. By sunrise, he's hardly in condition to testify and even the hangover-curing skills of bartender Cherry prove ineffective. As the deadline looms, another solution is sought. In the process, the guys discover their twilight craziness provided each with a new self-perspective that has intangibly changed their lives.