Drushya is a 2014 Indian Kannada language drama thriller film directed by P. Vasu and starring V. Ravichandran and Navya Nair in the lead roles. It is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal and Meena. The supporting cast feature an ensemble of Achyuth Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Asha Sarath, Swaroopini Narayan, Unnathi and Rohith B.