There are a million stories .. in the naked city. The real stories come from the back seat. Set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles night, "Drive" tells the story of a car ride that changed a woman's life. She set out to escape an unhappy relationship, she realizes she's been little more than a passenger in her own life. It is then she vows to change. Take a ride with the new Savanna. She's in the front seat now, and she's about to "Drive" the point home.