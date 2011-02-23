2011

Drive Angry

  • Fantasy
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 2011

Studio

Summit Entertainment

Milton is a hardened felon who has broken out of Hell, intent on finding the vicious cult who brutally murdered his daughter and kidnapped her baby. He joins forces with Piper, a sexy, tough-as-nails waitress with a 69 Charger, who's also seeking redemption of her own. Caught in a deadly race against time, Milton has three days to avoid capture, avenge his daughter's death, and save her baby before she's mercilessly sacrificed by the cult.

Cast

Nicolas CageMilton
Amber HeardPiper
William FichtnerAccountant
Billy BurkeJonah King
David MorseWebster
Katy MixonNorma Jean

View Full Cast >

Images