Drive-By Truckers: Live at the 40-Watt

Now for the first time, the Drive-By Truckers release a live DVD. It captures the first two shows that kicked off The Dirty South tour, live from the 40 Watt in Athens, Georgia. The band's live shows have become legendary both for their length and power. The DVD includes many songs from The Dirty South album, as well as favorites from all of DBT's other records. It also includes backstage footage and interviews with the band. This DVD is a must have for all DBT fans. "Like our records, this is an artifact from a moment in time. This DVD represents where the Drive-By Truckers were, in every sense of the word, on August 27th and 28th of 2004. We're somewhere else now. Come to see us. Hell will once again be raised."