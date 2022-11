Not Available

The crypt of coming attractions has been defiled once more unleashing a shock-quenching instalment devoted to flesh & blood. Gushing with over 6 hours of old school slice & dice, Giallo grooviness, Hammer Glamour, gut munching cannibal capers, swanky Euro-trash and creature feature monster madness (not to mention a tsunami of boobs & pubes) - Drive-In Delerium: Dead By Dawn is an all-out high-def attack on your mental tolerance for blood, breasts and beasts!