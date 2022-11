Not Available

Buckle up because we're going down to the drive-in. Drive-In Splatter House, that is! This ain't gonna be pretty so you better leave your momma at home! First, we're gonna get a front row seat to a drug bust gone wrong and then follow a crazed man-beast who escapes from prison and harasses a group of camp counselors. You're gonna be happy you got the large popcorn. Drive-in, Carried out!