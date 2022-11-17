Not Available

'Drive Me to the End' centers around Ryan (Richard Summers-Calvert) a struggling son dealing with a constant internal battle regarding the inevitable loss of his Mother (Tracey Wilkinson), and Sunny (Kate Lister) who is desperate to escape the suffocating life that is depicted for her by her overbearing parents (Claire King and Bryn Hodgen) due to her being on the Autism spectrum. Both characters (and subsequently estranged family members) find themselves car-sharing to a funeral in Scotland. They have 3 days to feel comfortable in each other's company while feeling comfortable in their own skin.