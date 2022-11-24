Drive - Prendetelo vivo

Not Available

Drive follows Toby Wong, whose employers at Hong Kong's Leung Corporation have implanted in his chest a bio-energy module that enhances his physical abilities. Toby has escaped from the Leung Corporation's control and is making his way to Los Angeles, where a competing company has offered to remove the implant and give him his life back.After arriving in San Francisco, Toby encounters -- and, in desperation, kidnaps -- Malik Brodie, who has the means to get him to Los Angeles. Following close behind are professional assassins and junk-culture connoisseurs Vic Madison and The Hedgehog, who are pursuing Toby in the employ of the Leung Corporation's president, Mr. Lau.