Drive, She Said

Five years in, bank colleagues Nadine Ship and Jonathan Evans hit a road block in their personal relationship. Nadine wants their relationship to move to the next level, whereas Jonathan is happy keeping things the way they are. Nadine feels re-energized when a new bank customer starts flirting with her. But things take a more significant turn in Nadine and Jonathan's life when a masked robber comes into the bank and following the heist, takes Nadine hostage. As her assailant takes Nadine along on his personal mission, Jonathan follows a hunch of his own on the identity of the robber in an effort to try and win back Nadine, who was slowly drifting away from him.