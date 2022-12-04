Drive Thru Australia

Not Available

This is the third and unquestionably the best of the "Drive Thru" Series, thanks to Oz serving up solid surf, an excellent soundtrack and all of the misadventures with the Aussies in the land down under. Rob, Benji, Donovan and Kalani (sort of) meet up with locals such as Dean Morrison, Dylan Longbottom, Margo and Steve Irwin the Crocodile Hunter as they make their way down the East Coast from Brisbane to Sydney. You'll see hollow waves, airs, big moves and according to Dean Morrison, his best barrel ever at Superbank.