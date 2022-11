Not Available

Donavon Frankenreiter, Benji Weatherley and Pat O'Connell are joined by Shane Dorian, three time world champion Andy Irons and Australia's own Mark Occhilupo. Spend two crazy weeks driving, surfing and traveling thru some of Australia's most incredible coastlines. From kangaroos to sky diving, shark scares to golfing the Drive Thru Australia is packed with hilarious hijinks and incredible surfing.