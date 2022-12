Not Available

Ride along with Rob, Benji, Barney and Donavon on planes, vans and a bullet train for a two week trip of pure comedy, as they search for waves in the land of the rising sun. A few boards, a couple guitars, a little sushi and a lot of sake. These four are on the high road scoring insane waves with the locals, singing karaoke, skating with Kris Markovich, and stinking up the van as the epic surf saga of 'The Drive Thru' continues...into the mystical land of Japan.