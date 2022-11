Not Available

Indie label Drive-Thru Records showcases its impressive stable of post-punk bands with this three-hour-plus compilation of music videos, live performances, behind-the-scenes footage and tour montages. The impressive collection features some of the label's most popular artists, including Hellogoodbye, The Early November, Halifax, Hidden in Plain View, Dave Melillo, I Am the Avalanche, I Can Make a Mess Like Nobody's Business and An Angle.