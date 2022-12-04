Not Available

Top professional surfers Shane Dorian, Donavon Frankenreiter, Benji Weatherly, Ozzie Wright, and Kalani Robb make their way through Panama, Brazil, and Chile in a hilariously action packed two week real world, road trip. The "Drive Thru South Central America" is the fourth installment of the ongoing Drive Thru series. Whether it's hang gliding in Brazil, off roading in Chile or stand up barrels in Panama, the "Drive Thru" offers a unique first hand experience for everyone to enjoy.