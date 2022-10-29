Driven: From Wheelchair to Race Car

Not Available

Mike Bauer was born to be fast and chased his dreams - from acting and singing to motor sports - until a tragic motorcycle accident left him paralyzed and on the verge of suicide. When he meets Dr. Scott Falci, a rehabilitative neurosurgeon and an amateur racing enthusiast who recognizes Mike's potential as a driver, they venture into the uncharted territory of designing a race car with adaptive controls designed for the paraplegic driver. Will climbing behind the wheel of this new race car be enough to bring mike back from the brink?