Driven: From Wheelchair to Race Car

Mike Bauer was born to be fast and chased his dreams - from acting and singing to motor sports - until a tragic motorcycle accident left him paralyzed and on the verge of suicide. When he meets Dr. Scott Falci, a rehabilitative neurosurgeon and an amateur racing enthusiast who recognizes Mike's potential as a driver, they venture into the uncharted territory of designing a race car with adaptive controls designed for the paraplegic driver. Will climbing behind the wheel of this new race car be enough to bring mike back from the brink?
